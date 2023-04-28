The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits report in SC regarding provision of funds for election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the provision of funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the provision of funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The apex court had ordered the government to provide Rs 21 billion to the ECP for conducting elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by April 27.

According to the report, the Commission had not received funds for the elections.