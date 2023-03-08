UrduPoint.com

The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Summons Interior, Finance Secretaries For Briefing

Published March 08, 2023

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summons Interior, Finance secretaries for briefing

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the secretaries of ministries of Interior and Finance for a briefing on the security arrangements and funding for the upcoming elections of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the secretaries of ministries of Interior and Finance for a briefing on the security arrangements and funding for the upcoming elections of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an ECP press release, the briefing, which will take place on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., is likely to cover a range of issues, including the availability of funds for the conduct of the elections, the deployment of security forces, and the need to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

The Interior Ministry would be asked to coordinate with the General Headquarters and the Ministry of Defence, and ensure provision of Army, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies' personnel for election security, the news release said.

The Commission would also demand the provision of funds, it added.

The ECP also summoned the top officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Directorate of Military Operations on Friday at 11 a.m. for a briefing on security matters related to the upcoming general election.

Similarly, it also called a meeting of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad on Monday (March 13) for discussing arrangements and security measures for the provincial assembly election.

