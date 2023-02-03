UrduPoint.com

The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Suspends Local Governments Till Announcement Of Results To Ensure 'fair' Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 11:27 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday suspended all local government functionaries in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till the announcement of the election results of both provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday suspended all local government functionaries in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till the announcement of the election results of both provincial assemblies.

The decision has been taken to ensure that the general elections of the provincial assemblies are held in an 'honest, just and fair' manner.

The action has been taken to prevent any action on the part of the local government institutions that amounts to influence the results of upcoming general elections by depriving candidates from having a level playing field, it added.

The election watchdog has been tasked to make necessary arrangements to ensure that the "election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against," said a notification issued by the ECP on Friday.

The caretaker provincial governments asked to ensure that the usual functions of sanitation and cleanliness may not effect during the period of suspension.

