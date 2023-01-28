UrduPoint.com

The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Takes Notice Of Interview For Post Of Dean At MMC

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 08:32 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice of interview for post of Dean at MMC

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the conduct of an interview for the post of Dean at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), said a press release issued here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the conduct of an interview for the post of Dean at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), said a press release issued here on Saturday.

On receiving the complaint, the District Election Commissioner, Mardan has issued a notice to the Director MMC and directed to cancel the interview.

It is pertinent to mention here, with the dissolution of provincial assemblies and appointment of caretaker setups, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a ban on recruitment in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

