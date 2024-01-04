Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 09:14 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes action against election code violation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Baluchistan chapter has taken action on violation of the election code of conduct in Quetta.

Illegal banners and posters displayed by party workers in PB-38 and PB-43, have been removed due to violation of code of conduct, the ECP spokesman said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out on the directives of the District Returning Officer (DRO) Quetta, the District Monitoring Officer and Monitoring Teams. During the operation, the concerned authorities removed the Panaflex and other objectionable posters installed and displayed on highways and top of buildings.

“Political parties and candidates should abide by the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, " DMO Quetta said. He said that the code of conduct issued by the ECP prohibits the installation of election materials on government buildings and properties.

