The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold meeting on July 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that an exclusive meeting, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, is scheduled to take place on Monday l.

The Primary agenda of the meeting will revolve around the meticulous planning and preparations for the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad and the Punjab province, with a special emphasis on ensuring their timely and efficient execution.

This crucial gathering of the Election Commission signifies the commission's dedication and commitment to upholding the democratic process in the country.