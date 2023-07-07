Open Menu

The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) To Hold Meeting On July 10

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 08:15 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold meeting on July 10

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that an exclusive meeting, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, is scheduled to take place on Monday l

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that an exclusive meeting, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, is scheduled to take place on Monday l.

The Primary agenda of the meeting will revolve around the meticulous planning and preparations for the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad and the Punjab province, with a special emphasis on ensuring their timely and efficient execution.

This crucial gathering of the Election Commission signifies the commission's dedication and commitment to upholding the democratic process in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

'Delay in issuance of quarantine certificates puts ..

'Delay in issuance of quarantine certificates puts export of mangoes in jeopardy ..

7 minutes ago
 PDMA going on for recovery of missing mountaineer

PDMA going on for recovery of missing mountaineer

23 seconds ago
 Moldovan Parliament Votes for Withdrawal From IPA ..

Moldovan Parliament Votes for Withdrawal From IPA CIS in First Reading - Speaker

24 seconds ago
 McCarthy Opting Not to Endorse Trump Amid Concerns ..

McCarthy Opting Not to Endorse Trump Amid Concerns About Republican Unity, Races ..

26 seconds ago
 Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Ra ..

Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Rauf’s reception tonight

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan posses huge potential of bil ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan posses huge potential of bilateral trade: KP Minister

27 seconds ago
Three-day training for DROs, ROs concluded

Three-day training for DROs, ROs concluded

29 seconds ago
 Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

31 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

31 minutes ago
 35 traffic wardens transferred to Lahore

35 traffic wardens transferred to Lahore

8 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

31 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan