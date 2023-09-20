The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold meeting with political parties on general elections code

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 07:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) convened a meeting with political parties on October 4 to discuss the code of conduct specified in Section 233 of the Election Act 2017, for the upcoming general elections.

The ECP spokesperson mentioned here Wednesday that draft of the code of conduct has been provided to political party leaders in advance, allowing them to provide feedback more effectively during the consultation.

A copy of the draft code of conduct has also been uploaded on the Election Commission website www.ecp.gov.pk.

