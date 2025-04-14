- Home
The Embassy Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran Mission Strongly Condemns The Inhumane And Cowardly Armed Incident Against 8 Pakistani Nationals In Iran's Sistan And Balouchestan Province. Ambassador Reza Ameri Moghadam.
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 04:44 PM
Islambad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the inhumane and cowardly armed incident against 8 Pakistani nationals in Iran's Sistan and Balouchestan provinceTerrorism is a chronic plight and a common threat throughout the region by which the traitorous elements, in collaboration with international terrorism, target security and stability throughout the region.
Combating this ominous phenomenon requires collective and joint efforts by all countries to eradicate all forms of terrorism and extremism that have claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people in recent decades.
