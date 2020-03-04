UrduPoint.com
The Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Disburses Rs 33 Bln To Pensioners, Generates Rs 21 Bln Revenue

The Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has disbursed Rs 33 billion among 623,000 beneficiaries through various projects, besides generating Rs 21 billion revenue during fiscal year 2018-19

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has disbursed Rs 33 billion among 623,000 beneficiaries through various projects, besides generating Rs 21 billion revenue during fiscal year 2018-19.

The EOBI would be paying Rs 40 billion to the pensioners by June, 2020 as the institution had already raised their annuity by 30 per cent this year," EOBI Chairman Azhar Hameed told APP.

The EOBI has announced to increase the pension amount from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 in the last month of 2019.

He said the EOBI's revenue collection had increased by over 15 per cent in the financial year 2018-19 as compared to the corresponding year when it stood at Rs 18.23 billion.

"EOBI has set Rs 23 billion target for the current fiscal year and has already generated Rs 11.5 billion revenue in the its first half," he said.

Azhar said reforms were being introduced in the EOBI to transform it into a service-delivery organization as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the automation of the EOBI operations was in process to bring transparency in its affairs.

He said the digitalization programme, consisting eight components, was aimed at changing its role from internal enforcers to service-delivery institution.

The project's PC-I had received nod from the competent authorities and its Request For Proposal would be floated next week.

The project, involving Rs 500 million cost included Enterprise Resource Planning Software, Data centre, Call centre, E-office, E-procurement and others.

Under the project, he said the EOBI would launch mass media awareness campaigns, besides establishing linkages with some offices like Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA).

More Stories From Pakistan

