The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation competition

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organized a poetry recitation competition on Thursday at Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) which was a new addition to its many educational activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organized a poetry recitation competition on Thursday at Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) which was a new addition to its many educational activities.

A total of 35 students participated from 18 different schools.

The winner of competition was Mohammad Ali Atif, from Happy Home High School. The 1st runner-up was Maria Asif from Mama Parsi Girls Secondary school, and the 2nd runner-up was Burhanuddin M. Petiwala from MSB education Institute.

Shahznaz Wazir Ali, the President of SZABIST University, along with Aziz Memon, Patron-in-Chief of ESUP, Pervez H. Mardaswala, President of ESUP and Irfan Qureshi SVP distributed awards and certificates to the position holders and participants.