The English Speaking Union Of Pakistan (ESUP) Organises Poetry Recitation Competition
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 07:39 PM
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organized a poetry recitation competition on Thursday at Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) which was a new addition to its many educational activities
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organized a poetry recitation competition on Thursday at Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) which was a new addition to its many educational activities.
A total of 35 students participated from 18 different schools.
The winner of competition was Mohammad Ali Atif, from Happy Home High School. The 1st runner-up was Maria Asif from Mama Parsi Girls Secondary school, and the 2nd runner-up was Burhanuddin M. Petiwala from MSB education Institute.
Shahznaz Wazir Ali, the President of SZABIST University, along with Aziz Memon, Patron-in-Chief of ESUP, Pervez H. Mardaswala, President of ESUP and Irfan Qureshi SVP distributed awards and certificates to the position holders and participants.
Recent Stories
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..
Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead
Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon
KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal
C&W launches inspection of road projects
DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues
Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense attracts attent ..
Grand operation started against encroachers in Larkana
Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act
PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds in six months
Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactment competition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation competition55 seconds ago
-
KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal58 seconds ago
-
C&W launches inspection of road projects1 minute ago
-
DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues1 minute ago
-
Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense attracts attention of netizens1 minute ago
-
Grand operation started against encroachers in Larkana1 minute ago
-
Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act1 minute ago
-
Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactment competition12 minutes ago
-
Judicial Academy holds two-day consultative wksp on “Prison Reforms”31 minutes ago
-
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provides aid to 2000 families in Kurram31 minutes ago
-
NPC governing body meets to review plans31 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared in Jaranwala35 minutes ago