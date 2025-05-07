The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands By Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 05:51 PM
Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, strongly condemned the cowardly Indian attacks on civilian areas, calling them a blatant act of aggression
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, strongly condemned the cowardly Indian attacks on civilian areas, calling them a blatant act of aggression. He praised the Pakistan Army for delivering a befitting response, reaffirming its superiority in the region. He emphasized that by targeting civilian populations, India has violated international laws, and called on the United Nations and global powers to take immediate notice of India’s aggression.
Faisal Yousaf stated that the entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces. He warned India that it faces one of the world’s bravest, most fearless, and professional militaries. He further added that lasting peace in the region is not possible until the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions. Chairman PITB urged the public to stay cautious and avoid clicking on unsolicited emails, messages, or suspicious links.
Recent Stories
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf4 minutes ago
-
Stage theater performances held SMBBMU on human rights and peace6 minutes ago
-
RDA cancels staff holidays in wake of Indian strikes6 minutes ago
-
2 cops hurt, 6 POs arrested after crossfire in Waris Khan area6 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Citizens Protest Against Indian Aggression, Students Condemn Modi6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Rally Held in Sanghar to Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan retaliates after Indian troops violate LoC ceasefire6 minutes ago
-
6 eateries shut down in ICT for causing air pollution6 minutes ago
-
Free Eye Camp Organized by Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in Lakhi6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally with Pak Army held in Sukkur against Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven drug peddlers, recover liquor, mainpuri6 minutes ago
-
PMA condemns attacks on innocent civilians by Indian forces6 minutes ago