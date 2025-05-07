The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, strongly condemned the cowardly Indian attacks on civilian areas, calling them a blatant act of aggression

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, strongly condemned the cowardly Indian attacks on civilian areas, calling them a blatant act of aggression. He praised the Pakistan Army for delivering a befitting response, reaffirming its superiority in the region. He emphasized that by targeting civilian populations, India has violated international laws, and called on the United Nations and global powers to take immediate notice of India’s aggression.

Faisal Yousaf stated that the entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces. He warned India that it faces one of the world’s bravest, most fearless, and professional militaries. He further added that lasting peace in the region is not possible until the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions. Chairman PITB urged the public to stay cautious and avoid clicking on unsolicited emails, messages, or suspicious links.