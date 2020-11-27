The Environment Protection Department seals 53 industrial units

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 53 industrial units during execution of smog prevention pla

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 53 industrial units during execution of smog prevention plan.

Assistant Director EPD Muhammad Arif Mahmood said that the teams had so far inspected 117 industrial units during current month in line with anti-smog action plan.

Out of these 53 units were sealed on charge of creating pollution, he said adding that FIRs had also been got registered against the owners of 28 units.

He said that action was being taken as a part of efforts to preventsmog and keep environment pollution free.