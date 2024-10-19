Open Menu

The "Establishment Of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" Presented By Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Truly A Patronage Of Overseas Pakistanis And An Expression Of Their Rights.Khawaja Rameez Hasan.

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 01:04 PM

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" presented by Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is truly a patronage of Overseas Pakistanis and an expression of their rights.Khawaja Rameez Hasan.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is committed to the public service vision of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.During the prime ministership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the facility of free bringing dead bodies of overseas to Pakistan was started.Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Senate of Pakistan and the National Assembly have unanimously approved the "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Act 2024" presented by the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

There is a historic legislation to protect the rights of Pakistanis.

The Act facilitates prompt and effective resolution of property disputes of overseas Pakistanis. Overseas Pakistanis will be able to file applications through modern means, including e-filing.

Evidence through video links or other legally acceptable means under the supervision of the Special Court High Commission of Pakistan, embassy or consulate officials. Will allow to submit. Cases will be disposed of within 90 days, while aggrieved parties can file an appeal in the High Court within 15 days, which will be decided within 90 days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Senate Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

13 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

13 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

13 hours ago
Major political parties develop consensus on const ..

Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan

13 hours ago
 Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: I ..

Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told

13 hours ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to fema ..

LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment

14 hours ago
 Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration ..

Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file

14 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, C ..

Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP

14 hours ago
 Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan