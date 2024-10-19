The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" presented by Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is truly a patronage of Overseas Pakistanis and an expression of their rights.Khawaja Rameez Hasan.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is committed to the public service vision of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.During the prime ministership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the facility of free bringing dead bodies of overseas to Pakistan was started.Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Senate of Pakistan and the National Assembly have unanimously approved the "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Act 2024" presented by the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

There is a historic legislation to protect the rights of Pakistanis.

The Act facilitates prompt and effective resolution of property disputes of overseas Pakistanis. Overseas Pakistanis will be able to file applications through modern means, including e-filing.

Evidence through video links or other legally acceptable means under the supervision of the Special Court High Commission of Pakistan, embassy or consulate officials. Will allow to submit. Cases will be disposed of within 90 days, while aggrieved parties can file an appeal in the High Court within 15 days, which will be decided within 90 days.