The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Launches E-billing System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 08:38 PM

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has launched e-billing system and agreements have been signed with private companies, Jazz and HBL, for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has launched e-billing system and agreements have been signed with private companies, Jazz and HBL, for the purpose.

According to a spokesman for the board, with the start of e-billing, a paperless environment would be introduced in the department. The ETPB was moving towards growth and prosperity due to well thought-out policies and digital system in the board.

After e-billing, the departmental expenses had been reduced, and the income had increased substantially.

The land and properties worth billions of rupees would be freed from illegal occupants, he added.

He said that strict action was being taken against illegal occupants and defaulters as per law, adding that development work was going on at temples and Gurudwaras across the country. Hindu and Sikh leaders living all over the world had expressed happiness and appreciated the performance of the ETPB, he added.

