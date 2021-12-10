The Evening of the 14th International Urdu Conference was named after “Faiz Ahmed Faiz”

Faiz Ahmed Faiz has drawn poetry from facts. Therefore, his poetry should not be associated with any occasion

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th December, 2021) Faiz Ahmed Faiz has drawn poetry from facts. Therefore, his poetry should not be associated with any occasion. He has recited many poems even before the time of Zia-ul-Haq like his famous poem 'Hum Dekhein Gein'. On this occasion, writer Zahra Nigah said that Faiz Sahib remained less in Pakistan because of Zia-ul-Haq. Due to which he was rarely met in Pakistan. Faiz was a poet who gained popularity at an early age. It is common to see that there is a difference in the personality and words of the poets. When they are called lions, then the world and the environment are different. But there was no difference between Faiz's personality and his words. Faiz Ahmad Faiz was a man of open heart and attitude. He never rejected anyone by human standards. Writer and poet Iftikhar Arif, while addressing online, said that whenever Faiz is mentioned, it feels good. It is very important to mention Faiz so that the next generation will know about him. He had politeness.

He further said that the old days of progressive movement have passed and now critics should review Faiz's writings and articles and present analysis accordingly.

It is said about Faiz that his ghazals and poems are short. But his poem 'Bol' has both freshness and fullness of words. His famous poem 'We will see' has never been discussed in any other poem in the world. While the title of this poem was derived from Surah Rehman. Adib Noman-ul-Haq said that we are buried under the grace of Faiz Sahib. He said that his poem will now be available in Persian. On which he said without hesitation that everything is the religion of Allah. He valued authority more than reality. Faiz Ahmed Faiz's daughter Muneeza Hashmi said on this occasion that this morning I happened to pass in front of our old house PECHS Block 6. I felt that our house was there. No, but when we got there, the house was there, but due to its construction, its layout had changed. Of course, the porch where Faiz Sahib used to write poetry was there. He added that his book "Conversation with my Father" was released on February 13. In this book are the letters of Faiz Sahib that he wrote to me and I am writing a letter to him in this day and age. At the end of the session, young poets read Faiz's poetry and paid tribute to him.