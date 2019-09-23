The Excise & Taxation Department register 90,000 motorcycles during current year

The Excise & Taxation Department has registered 90,000 motorcycles during first nine months of current calendar year

This was stated by official sources here on Monday. The registration numbers of 9th FDV serial is near to end while auction of registration numbers of new serial FDW will be held within days.

The serials of registration numbers, FDK, FDL, FDM, FDN, FDO, FDP, FDQ and FDR have also been completed, sources added.