UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Facts Of Corruptions Can Not Be Falsified Through Agitation: Shahbaz Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

The facts of corruptions can not be falsified through agitation: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the opposition has its democratic right to contact the masses but the facts of corruptions and the verdicts of the courts against the Opposition leadership in this regard could not be falsified through politics of agitation.

He said that it was historical fact that both Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif were politically emerged from the dictatorship of their times.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill said Imran Khan's was wining the public support during his 22 years political struggle and movement against corrupt rulers due to his clean and excellent track record of life.

Responding to a question, the Special Assistant said that Marriam Nawaz in her tweet, had admitted that she was on 'silent mode' due to her uncle's engagement for a deal. They started agitation against the government on failure in reaching any deal with the government for getting NRO, he added.

About the government's reaction, Shahbaz Gill said that all the modalities for the Opposition rally were signed with PML-N and there was no harm in stopping somebody for security reasons or on violation of the agreement.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dictator All From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

22 minutes ago

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

1 hour ago

Court extends physical remand of Gujrat police fun ..

31 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

1 hour ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

1 hour ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.