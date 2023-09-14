Open Menu

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Recovers Rs 34.8m From Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2023 | 07:28 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched a vigorous recovery campaign against chronic defaulters and Rs 34.8 million had so far been recovered from them

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that in the light of the orders of the Ministry of Energy, FESCO had started a recovery campaign against its defaulters.

Special recovery teams had been activated in 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

These teams took action by paying door-to-door visit and succeeded in recovering the dues from domestic, agricultural and commercial consumers.

