The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown schdule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ): The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown schdule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from new Amin Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Saeed Colony and Madani feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town and Lyallpur Galleria feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Mobilink, Best Export and Model City feeders originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday (July 03).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. whereas Faisal feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on July 03.