The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Wapda City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Johal and Ziyarat feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00am to 1:00pm on Thursday (July 18).

Similarly, electricity supply from GM Abad, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad and Amin Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, new Jinnah Colony, Rasool Pura and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas Munir Abad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town, Saeed Abad and Ali Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station observe load shedding from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on July 18.

Meanwhile, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Kashmir Wood, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, Abdullah Fibers, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mill, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafiq Textile and al-Murtaza feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday (July 18, 2019).

