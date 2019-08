The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Farooq, City Sammundri, Dijkot Road, Salooni, Jhal and Sharif Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Ali Road, Faisal, General Hospital, Khiyaban Garden and CTM-II feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Malik Pur Road, Jhumra Road, new Ameen Town, Zia Town, Raza Town-1 Chak No.

204-RB, Hamdard-1 and Lyallpur Galleria feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (August 03).

Similarly, electricity supply from Malari feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. whereas all feeders from 132-KV Luddaywala, Sargodha City, Sargodha-II, Karana, Bhalwal, Sardar Pur Noon, Kad Lathi, Shahpur Sadar, Bhera Industrial and Johar Abad grid station will observe 50 megawatt load shedding from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on August 03, 2019.