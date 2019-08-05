UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:58 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedulr

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ): The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Munir Abad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town, Saeed Abad and Ali Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Kashmir Wood, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, Abdullah Fibers, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mill, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafiq Textile and al-Murtaza feeders originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Amin Pur City, new Langrana, Gatti and new Khurdpur feeders emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon while new Jinnah Colony, Rasool Pura, Agri University, Cardiology-II, City, Iqbal Stadium, State Bank and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday (August 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 noon on August 05, 2019.

