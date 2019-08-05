UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:41 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Tata Bazaar and Bhola Pir feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. while Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street, General Hospital, Ali Road, Faisal and Qaim Sain feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Ahmad Nagar and Sangra feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Mansoorwala and Bhola Pir feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday (August 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Imam Bargah Road, Gol Karyana and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon whereas Sohal, Muzaffar Shaheed and Kamal Spinning feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, General Hospital and Pepsi feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Farooq, City Sammundri, Salooni Jhal, Dijkot Road and Shareef Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 06.

Meanwhile, power supply from Malari feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (August 06, 2019).

