The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 )-:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Hindoana,Aasiyan,Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid,City,Usman Abad,Jhumra Road,Iqbal Rice Mills,Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Malliya,Shah Burhan, Dawar and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station,Makkoana,Gulab,Akbar,Sultani and Edan Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station and Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m on Wednesday (August 28).

Similarly,electricity supply from Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Rehman Abad,Langrana, Khurdpur, Siddupura and Faiz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Agri University, Cardiology-II, City, Iqbal Stadium,State Bank, Rasheed Abad,Rehmat Town, Jalal Street, new Civil Line, Taj Colony,Khiyaban Garden,Islam Nagar,CTM-II, Muneer Abad, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town,Saeed Abad, Rasool Pura, Sadar Bazaar, new Jinnah Colony, new Rehmat Town,General Hospital,Ali Road, Faisal and Qaim Sain feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Katchery Road,Islam Pura and Ali Pur Bungalow feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Naimat Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on August 28.