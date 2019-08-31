UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 02:40 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Tata Bazaar and Sir Syed feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.

m. to 11:00 a.m. whileJhang Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday (September 02).

