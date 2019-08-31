The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Tata Bazaar and Sir Syed feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.

m. to 11:00 a.m. whileJhang Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday (September 02).