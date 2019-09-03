UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:46 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Coca Cola and KARSS Pain feeders from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

while Garh feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

on Wednesday (September 04).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muneer Abad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, General Hospital, Ejaz Town, Saeed Abad, Ali Road, Rasool Pura, Sadar Bazaar, new Jinnah Colony and Rehmat Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will also remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on September 04, 2019.

