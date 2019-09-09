UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Mon 09th September 2019

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the Company, the power supply from Gardana feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Sindhu feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Sain Wazir Ali feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Khiddarwala feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Amin Pur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station and Jhang Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday (September 12).

Similarly, the electricity supply from Rafhan Mills feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas Hindoana, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid, City, Usman Abad, Jhumra Road, Iqbal Rice Mills, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Maliya, Jani Shah, Shah Burhan, Dawar and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on September 12, 2019.

