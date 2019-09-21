UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Issues Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:21 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, DHQ, Civil Line, Cardiology-1 and Nishat-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 1:00pm on Sunday (September 22).

