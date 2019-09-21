The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issues shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the notice issued by the company, DHQ, Civil Line, Cardiology-1 and Nishat-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 1:00pm on Sunday (September 22).