The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) holds open-courts at circle level in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) arranged open courts at circle-level on Saturday.

A Fesco spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer first circle organised an open court in Islampura Sub-division while SE Second Circle held an open-court at Dijkot Sub-division.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle organised an open court at Rajana Sub-division and SE Sargodha Circle held an open-court at the office of Xen Kala Bagh Division.