The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Holds Open-courts At Circle Level In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:34 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) arranged open courts at circle-level on Saturday.
A Fesco spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer first circle organised an open court in Islampura Sub-division while SE Second Circle held an open-court at Dijkot Sub-division.
Similarly, SE Jhang Circle organised an open court at Rajana Sub-division and SE Sargodha Circle held an open-court at the office of Xen Kala Bagh Division.