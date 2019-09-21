UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Holds Open-courts At Circle Level In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) arranged open courts at circle-level on Saturday.

A Fesco spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer first circle organised an open court in Islampura Sub-division while SE Second Circle held an open-court at Dijkot Sub-division.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle organised an open court at Rajana Sub-division and SE Sargodha Circle held an open-court at the office of Xen Kala Bagh Division.

