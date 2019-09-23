The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from al-Barkat, new Dijkot and Gojra Road feeders emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station would remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Lathianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station would observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Tuesday.

Similarly, electricity supply from College Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station would remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m whereas Noor Mehal feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station would observe load shedding from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on September 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Bakkar Mandi, Ali Housing, Gulfishan and NIAB-1 feeders from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Fareed feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station would also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.