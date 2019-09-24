The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ): The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Mongi Road, Gohar International and Scarp feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Langrana, Khurdpur, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (September 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pensara Road, Toba Road, Ashraf Colony, Gulberg, Malari and Scarp feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Garden Colony, Fateh Textile, Khiyaban Green, Harianwala, Makkah City and T&N feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon whereas Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Subhan Abad, Faiz Abad, Siddhupura and Ahmad Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Rajoa and WASA Express feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Khizra and National Colony feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. on September 25.

Meanwhile, power supply from Garh feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Saeed Colony and Madani feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Best Export and Mobilink feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town and Lyallpur Galleria feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while Sangra and Noor Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Meema, Bilal, Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Rafi Cotton, Murree, Kohistan and Anjum Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station and S-five feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (September 25).