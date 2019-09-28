The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Power Shutdown Schedule
Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 03:04 PM
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the schedule, power supply from DHQ, Civil Line, Cardiology-1, Tariq Abad and Shadman feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (September 29, 2019).