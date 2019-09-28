UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Power Shutdown Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from DHQ, Civil Line, Cardiology-1, Tariq Abad and Shadman feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (September 29, 2019).

