The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) holds open courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) arranged open courts at circle level on Saturday.

A Fesco spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle organised open court in Mansoorabad Subdivision, SE Second Circle at the office of Xen Tandlianwala Division, SE Jhang Circle at Jhang Sadar Subdivision and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at Khushab Subdivision No 1 at Wapda Colony Johar Abad.