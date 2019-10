The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Mongi Road, Scarp, Malari and Gohar International feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, new Amin Town, Jhumra Road and Malik Pur Road feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Rehman Abad, Marzi Pura, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (October 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from City, Kathoor, Saeed Abad-1 and Shalimar feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Zulfiqar Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, NIAB-2 feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Lal Kothi feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Jundanwala feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Sangra feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Saeed Colony, Tariq Abad and Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Best Export and Mobilink feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town, Lyallpur Galleria, new Amin Town and Madani feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Chenab Steel, Bhai Wala, 500-KV Gatti, Baghaywala, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Garh feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Amin Abad and GIC feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sandal feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, new Jinnah Colony, State Bank, City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-2 and Gulshan Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Hindoana, Beeranwala, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid, City and Jhumra Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Zahid Jee, Sitiana Village, Neeli Bar, Ravi, Maddoana and al-Mehmood feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas People's Colony No.2, Zulfiqar Colony, Momin Abad, Kareem Town, Hilal Road, WASA and Gol Karyana feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on October 09.

Meanwhile, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, al-Awwal and Khuda Yar feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (October 09).