The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Sat 12th October 2019

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Civil Line feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm while Madani and Farooq Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday (October 13, 2019).

