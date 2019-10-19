The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Power shutdown notice

(@imziishan)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Sangra feeder from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Chenab Steel, Bhaiwala, 500-KV Gatti, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Fabrics feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, DHQ, Civil Lines, Cardiology-1, Tariq Abad, Nishat Mill-1 and Shadman feeders from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. while Usman Town, Millat Town, Ramdewali, Shafi Dyeing, 7-JB, Motorway City, Base Line Industrial and Sitara Textile feeders from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday (October 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port and Samana feeders originating from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. October 20., 2019.