The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Scarp, Malari, Toba Road, Hasan Limited, Mongi Road and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Hindoana, Aasian, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid, City and Jhumra Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Noor Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Jinnah Colony, State Bank, City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Amin Town feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Model City feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, new Amin Town, Jhumra Road, Zia Town, Lyallpur Galleria, Mobilink, Saeed Colony, Madani, Paradise, Faisal and Malik Pur Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm on Monday (November 04).