UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:55 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kamal Fabrics and Malik Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

while Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (February 2).

Similarly, electricity supply from CTM feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m. whereas Wapda City and Khurarianwala City feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on February 03.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot February From Colony Textile Mills Limited FESCO

Recent Stories

Apple Announces Closing Stores in China Until Febr ..

26 seconds ago

Economy cannot develop in a skewed political syste ..

29 seconds ago

Health Ministry declares submission of health decl ..

4 minutes ago

Removing picture of Benazir Bhutto from BISP a mor ..

4 minutes ago

Seven police officers' transfers

4 minutes ago

District administration recovers Utility Stores Co ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.