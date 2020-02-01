The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kamal Fabrics and Malik Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

while Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (February 2).

Similarly, electricity supply from CTM feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m. whereas Wapda City and Khurarianwala City feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on February 03.