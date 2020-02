The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power suspension schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity line for February 08

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power suspension schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity line for February 08.

According to the schedule issued here Thursday, power will remain suspended from 8:30am to 11:30pm from Motorway city, baseline industrial, 7JB, Ram dewali, Millat Town, Usman Town, Shafi Dying, Sitara, Sandal, Nawaz Town, Ali Town, Dry Port, Crescent Textile Mills, Sargodha Spining, Samana, Sargodha road, FDA, Noorpur, University town, Muslim town, Super, Mugalpura, Crescent board, Kalash, Jacward, DTM, Azhar Corporation, Millat road, and Rasoolpur feeders emanating from 132KV Chiniot grid station.

From 7am to 7pm, the FDA, Noorpur, University town Muslim town, Mugalpura, Crescent board, Klash, Sawood, Azhar Corporation, Millat Road, and Rasoolpur emanating from 132KV Chiniot grid station will remain closed.

From 10am to 2 pm, the power supply from Rajanaha, Khalid and Noor Mahal feeders emanating from 132KV Mureedwala grid station will remain outage.

The electricity will also remain outage from Noor Shaheed feeder emanating from 132KV Lalian grid station from 9am to 1pm and Pathankot feeder emanating from 132KV Chenab Nagar grid station.

Raza Town, Hamdard-I, Jhumra road, Malikpur road, Faisal, Zia town, new Amin town, Paradise, Saeed Colony, Lyallpur Galleria, and KMT feeders emanating from 132KV SPS grid station will remain closed from 9am to 2pm.

The shutdown will be observed from 9:30am to 3:30pm from best export, mobilink feeders emanating from 66KV Old Thermal grid station and Zia Town, Mobilink, Saeed Colony, Madni, Lyallpur Galleria, Raza Town, Chak No 204, and Hamdard-I emanating from 132KV Steam power station.

From 9:30am to 3:30pm, Ilyas park, Judgewala, Al-Rehman, Dhandra, NAYYAB-I, Kamalabad, Afghanabad, Gulberg, Tahirpur, PAF, Kausarabad, Gulifshan, Muhammadpura, and Gardana feeders emanating from132KV Jhang road grid station.