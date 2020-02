The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines on February 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines on February 15.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from 9am to 2pm in the Town, Allied hospital, Gulshan colony, New Civil Lines, Raja chowk, Saddar Bazaar, State Bank, Serena, Rehmat town, Agri Univeristy, State Life, Rasoolpura, Saeedabad, Akbarabad, Jala Street, General Hospital, Khayaban Garden, Ismael Road, Iqbal Stadium, Qudratabad, Panj Pulli road, Qaim Sein, Model twon Eid Gah road, Munerrabad, Grace Tax-II, Cardiology, Faisal, New Jinnah colony, Islam Nagar, Taj colony, Sahal, and Rasheedabad feeders would remained suspended.

The power supply from Lyallpur chemical, Al-Habib, Islampura, Canal Road, Barala, Rodala, Lahore road and Danaabad feeders emanating from 132KV Jarralwala grid station and from 9am to 1pm Noor Shaheed feeder emanating from 132KV Lalian grid station would remained suspended from 9:20 am to 5:30pm.