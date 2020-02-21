UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Issues Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:29 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines for February 22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines for February 22.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from 9am to 2 pm from new Khanoana feeder emanating from 132KV Khanoana grid station, from 9am to 1 pm from Noor Shaheed feeder emanating from 132KV Lalian grid station, from 9am to 5 pm from new Lahore-II feeder emanating from 132KV new Lahore grid station, from 9am to 3pm from NAYYAB-I, Kamalabad, Afghanabad, Gulberg, Tahirpur, PAF, Kausarabad, Gulifshan, Muhammad Pura, Ilyas park, Jajwala, Al-Rehman, Dhandrah and Gardanah feeders emanating from 132KV Jhang road grid station.

Power will also remain disconnected Satiana road, Babar Chowk, Fateh Textile, Gulbahar colony and Makkah city feeder emanating from 132KV Khanoana grid station and Nethrey road feeder emanating from 220 KV Jarranwala road grid station.

