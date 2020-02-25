UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Completes 30 New Feeders With Rs 333m

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:18 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) completes 30 new feeders with Rs 333m

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Construction Directorate has completed 30 new feeders with Rs 333 million in its all five circles during the current fiscal year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Construction Directorate has completed 30 new feeders with Rs 333 million in its all five circles during the current fiscal year.

Fesco spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Tuesday that construction of new feeders would be helpful in saving 25.

600 million KWH electricity and Rs 203 million for the company.

He said that Fesco completed four new feeders with Rs 18 million in the first circle, seven feeders in the second circle with Rs 82 million, 12 feeders in Jhang circle with Rs 160 million and seven feeders in Sargodha circle with Rs 72 million.

