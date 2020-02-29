UrduPoint.com
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:57 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Tariqabad feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

while Fertilizer feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 01).

Similarly, electricity supply from NIAB-1, Jinnah, Sarshmir, Sabzi Mandi, Kamal Abad, Afghan Abad, Gulberg, Tahir Pura, PAF, Kausarabad, Gulfishan, Muhammad Pura, Elyas Park, Judgewala, Al-Rehman, Dhandra and Gardana feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 01.

