The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) arranges open courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) arranged open courts at circle level in the region on Saturday.

A Fesco spokesman said Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle organized the open court in Jhumra Subdivision No.

1 Faisalabad while SE Second Circle held the open court at Dijkot Subdivision Faisalabad.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle organized his open court at City Subdivision Toba Tek Singh and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at Satellite Sadar Subdivision Shahpur Sargodha whereas SE Mianwali arranged the open court at Urban Subdivision Mianwali.

The superintending engineers after hearing complaints of people issued orders.