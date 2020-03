The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from new Dry Port feeder emanating from 132-KV Millat road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 5pm, while Ghausia colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonjankan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahud Din, Ravi, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khuddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallar Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Torianwala, Rajana, Kotla, Mureedwala, Soondh, Mamonkanjan, Mamonkanjan, Bungalow, Aslam Shaheed, Darya Bal, Lasoori, Noor Mehal and Khalid feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 am to 2:30pm.

Similarly, electricity supply from Hasan Spinning feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. whereas City, Paraywal and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Minara and Bhowana feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Ziyarat feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Circular Road feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Agri University and islam Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Noor Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Mansooran feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Islam Pura and Ali Pur Bungalow feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder originating 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Farooq Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Raza Town-1 and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station, al-Khaliq feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Civil Line feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Pride Ziyarat, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning, Ideal, Nagra Spinning, Shehbaz Garments and M Tex feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe load shedding from 9am to 1pm.

Meanwhile, power supply from Bismillah, Megna, Saboana, MK Sons, new MK Sons, Chaudhary Wala, Interloop and UET feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while Lal Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saeed Abad feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.