The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:29 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance from March 4 to Mar, 10 from 9am to 1pm

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance from March 4 to Mar, 10 from 9am to 1pm.

According to schedule issued by the XEN Operation FESCO 1st division, the electric supply would be suspended for necessary repair and maintenance from different 132 grid stations and 11KV feeders in various areas of Sargodha.

The electric supply would be disconnected on March 4 from 132 kirana grid station and 11kv feeders including 49-tail, Charnali, and Hyderabad feeders while 132 kv grid station Luddaywala and 11kv grid staion luddaywala.

The electricity would also be suspended from 11 kv feeders including 132 grid station Sargodha city and 132 kv grid station of 126 SB and Walayat Shah feeder on March 10 from 9 am to 1 pm.

