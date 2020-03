The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Lal Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while Sitiana Road, Babar Chowk, Fateh Textile, Gulbehar Colony and Makkah City feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Netharay Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, new Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Season, Korian Road, Nawabanwala, Dasoha, al-Faisal, Elyas Garden, Roshanwala, College Road, Chenab Garden, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, M Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi, Miani, Shadi Pura, D-Type Colony, Sohail Abad, al-Masoom, Niamoana, Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura Road, Falko Textile and Chishtian Park feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday (March 04).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Dry Port feeder emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. whereas Nazimabad, Atomic Energy, Ali Housing, Judge Wala, Gardana and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, TM-1 feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Gatti feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Barana and Thathi Bala Raja feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Chunni Rehan feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sammundri feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Bukharian feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, al-Murtaza feeder originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Lahore Road and Jani Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Dawakhari feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. on March 04.

Meanwhile, power supply from Khalid, Noor Mehal and Rajana feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road, Agri University, Chiniot Road and Small Industrial Estate grid stations will observe 30-40 megawatt load management from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.