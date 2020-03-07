The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Haq Baho, Sant Singh Road, Islamia Park, Civil Line, DHQ and Cardiology-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala City, Scarp Colony, Lundianwala and Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe 20 megawatt load management from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday (March 08).

Similarly, electricity supply from Dry Port and Super feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, new Dry Port and City Housing feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m. whereas DHQ, Civil Line, Cardiology-1, Shadman and Tariq Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 08.

Meanwhile, power supply from Jhal Khannuana, Darul Ehsan, LCM, Dana Street, Khan Street, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk and Sarfraz Colony feeders originating from 132-KV The Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (March 08).