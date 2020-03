The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Gulistan and Abdullah Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, al-Habib, Bachiyana and new Dana Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sitiana Village feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Khiyaban Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Raza Abad and Rehman Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Miani, Nisar Colony and Ahmad Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gulberg feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Ravi feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, T-wala City, Rehmay Shah and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Raja Chowk, new Jinnah Colony, new Rehmat Town and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Chaudhary Street feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, new Dijkot feeder originating from 132-KV Cammundri Road grid station, Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Chiniot Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Jhal Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Asiyan, Jhumra Road and Faisalabad Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Jhang Bazaar and Gol Karyana feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Ghazi Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Lasani Town and Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Sandal and Sargodha Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Hamdard-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Gulbert, Toba Road and Mochiwala feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Gojra Mor feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. while Fertilizer, KTM-II, Jail Road, Naimat Colony, Scarp Colony, Netharay Road and D-Ground feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Jame Abad, Taja Beerwala and Minara feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday (March 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Susan Road and Pepsi feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas new Madina Town feeder emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Fateh Abad, Yasrab, Abdullah Pur and Jubilee feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 26.

Meanwhile, power supply from new Amin Town, Jhumra Road, Malik Pur and Grand Atrium feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday (March 26, 2020).