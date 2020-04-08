The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Wednesday, power supply from Hasan Spinning-I, Arzo, Jaranwala Road, Bismillah Megna, Saboana, MK Sons, Hasan Spinning-II, new MK Sons, Chaudhary Wala, Interloop, UET, Farooq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. while Muhammad Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi and Miani feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday (April 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar and Sultani Alasto feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 10, 2020.